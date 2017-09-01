Audubon Insectarium becomes home to world's largest wasps

(Photo: Courtesy Audubon Nature Institute)

NEW ORLEANS – The Insectarium's newest resident is one for the record books.

A small collection for tarantula hawks now occupies an exhibit at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium downtown. The insect is technically a wasp and its name comes in part from their primary prey, the much bigger tarantula.

The tarantula hawk’s sting packs a punch, and experts said it is among the most painful stings of all insects.

However, because of their solitary nature, human interactions are rare.

The wasps can be seen at the Insectarium through October. For more information on them, click here.

