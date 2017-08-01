Authorities continue to search overnight for missing man in Lake Pontchartrain

he family of Lawrence Guimont III says they are staying positive after his empty boat was recovered from the lake nearly nine hours after a motorist reported seeing a man treading water in Lake Pontchartrain near the Twin Spans and Highway 11 bridges.

WWLTV 10:12 PM. CDT August 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories