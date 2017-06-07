Autopsy reveals how missing massage therapist was killed; suspect's bail increased

Kayla Ann Denham, left, and Christopher Landry.

LIVINGSTON PARISH – The massage therapist whose body was found yesterday morning in a Denham Springs barn died from blunt force injuries to the head associated with strangulation, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Meanwhile, bail was increased to $250,000 for Christopher Landry, the man booked in connection with the death of 24-year-old Kayla Ann Denham.

Landry’s bail was set at $175,000 Tuesday after he was arrested on a count of second-degree murder and a count of obstruction of justice. Authorities have not identified a motive in Denham’s killing or why they believe Landry, 25, is responsible for her death.

Denham’s body was found where she was to have met a client early Monday morning.

While the state board that licenses massage therapists had no record for Denham, a spokesman for Delgado Community College said she was enrolled there during the spring 2017 semester as an occupational therapy student.

Denham transferred from River Parishes Community College and LSU, according to Tony Cook, a spokesman for Delgado. It was not clear what she majored in at those colleges.

