Baltimore tragedy a grim reminder to plan for fire emergencies

NEW ORLEANS -- Details of the Baltimore fire that broke out Thursday morning, killing five children, injuring a mother and three others are horrific, but those details may also help some plan for an emergency.

Firefighters in Kenner told Eyewitness News they were surprised to hear that so many lives had been lost. Chief John Hellmers said it's not clear what happened, but he says takes just minutes for a house to be engulfed.

“There are things you need to think of before you have an emergency,” said Hellmers.

Too often kids and adults drill to escape school or the office but not always at home.

“Everyone that’s in that family needs to know where we’re going to go so that someone is not going back into the house looking for someone who is already out,” he said.

Families are also advised to have a back-up plan or preparations to break out a door, but firefighters often say its’s hard to even see or breathe.

“So your smoke detector is going off, you see that there is smoke in the house and you want to get out, so you’re going to get down on the floor and start doing a sweep,” advised Hellmers.

More recently rescuers in and around New Orleans say obstacles to getting out include security bars.

“Some of them they might have been up there for 15 years, and they might not know where the keys are,” said Keith Crimen, Kenner Fire Inspector.

Crimen said there have been multiple instances of victims trapped in their homes because of these bars.

Some kids are just too young to run out on their own; that’s why firefighters said parents need to know where their kids are sleeping and which way to best exit.

“Last year when that fire was on Canal Street, we woke up like at 4 in the morning, and there was smoke,” said Brian Welsh, father of a toddler in the Central Business District.

Welsh immediately grabbed his son and ran. Fortunately, the smoke was from another building, but it could have been the real thing, and that's why firefighters are reminding everyone that the best method to escaping is preparation.

