Bay St. Louis business owners happy Nate left no damage

BAY ST. LOUIS – The Mississippi coast took a direct hit from Hurricane Nate, but the storm moved through quickly, leaving only minor damage.

On Sunday, people started cleaning up and getting back into the normal swing of things.

Business owners told Eyewitness News that they are grateful that Nate did not have too much of an impact on the area.

Residents say they did experience a lot of wind, but for the most part they did not get a lot of rain or standing water after the hurricane past through.

Business owners said they are happy to be back open.

“We just moved any loose items like plants and chairs and things like that inside and just made sure that all the windows are covered,” one business owner said.

Another business owner said that water did get through to the bottom floor but it is concrete so no damage was sustained.





