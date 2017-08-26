WWL
Close

Beached whale shows up on Grand Isle shore

Beached whale on Grand Isle shore Video courtesy:

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 2:04 PM. CDT August 26, 2017

GRAND ISLE, La. -- A young sperm whale has washed ashore Saturday off the coast of Grand Isle.

Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry said the whale is about 20-30 feet long, and that it looks like a young adult sperm whale.

Landry added a team of biologists from Baton Rouge will get the whale out of the water to take tissue samples, and then the town will dig a trench to bury it before it begins to decompose.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories