Beached whale shows up on Grand Isle shore

GRAND ISLE, La. -- A young sperm whale has washed ashore Saturday off the coast of Grand Isle.

Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry said the whale is about 20-30 feet long, and that it looks like a young adult sperm whale.

Landry added a team of biologists from Baton Rouge will get the whale out of the water to take tissue samples, and then the town will dig a trench to bury it before it begins to decompose.

