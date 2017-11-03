BEHOLD: The world's longest poboy

NEW ORLEANS -- Chisesi Brothers, Blue Plate Mayonnaise and the Ledenheimer Baking Company came together on National Sandwich Day to make the longest poboy in New Orleans.

More than 350 feet of roast beef, dressed --of course -- disappeared in about 15 minutes. It took about 37 minutes to build.

Tourists from around the world lined up for a taste.

"It was worth it," said Natalija Horacek, who is visiting from Australia. "It's the best ever! I'm going back in for seconds and thirds and fourths!"

