Benefit concert held to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

A benefit concert was held at The Willow on Tuesday night to lend a helping hand to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.



"Were just here to participate and celebrate and raise awareness that people should be helping people," an organizer of the concert said.



With good music playing, people spent their night helping Harvey victims the New Orleans way.



"The musicians are the activists in this town which is something that makes New Orleans really special," one concert goer said.



"I'm looking forward to seeing music, friends and hopefully raise some serious money," another attendee said.



The fundraiser is part of Operation Help Houston, where people donated necessities, all while having a great time.



"People when they see something on TV, sometimes we get a reaction and this is how we can react to the reaction we get."

One of the many bands performing was the Aaron Cohen Band, whose members say they were happy to be included.



"There's a lot of people in need and if there's any way to help people than we would like to do it," one band member said.



However, it didn't matter if someone was on stage or enjoying the music because the goal was all the same: helping our neighbors who once helped us.



"Musicians, fans, the volunteers bringing all these entities together to show we care," one band member said.



"We've been in this position before so we understand what it takes to get a city back up."



