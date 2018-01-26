'Bertha isn't just a bar owner, she's family to a lot of people' - customers react to fire

NEW ORLEANS -- The future of a popular restaurant and bar in Treme is unclear after a three-alarm fire damaged a cluster of buildings Friday morning.

Customers of Bertha's Place watched the scene unfold, even staying throughout the day to make sure all would be alright.

Sitting on the corner of Basin Street and North Villere for the past 20 years, Bertha's Place is a Treme landmark.

"I put blood, sweat and tears in this building," said owner Bertha Bradley. "My girlfriend called me this morning and said a customer said my building was on fire and I went into shock."

Fire officials said a contractor working on a gas line next door accidently started the fire around 8:30 a.m.. A couple and their dog were trapped inside a third building, but made it out unharmed.

"Yes, it was frightening," said Melissa Simmons. "I didn't know what to do so I had to kick the air conditioner out."

A GoFundMe account has been established for Bertha's

Smoke and flames could be seen for miles. And as news spread, some feared the worst.

"At first I thought it was the actual bar that caught fire," said local, Wayne Johnson. "But then I was glad to find out it was the empty building next door."

It took almost 60 firefighters about two-hours to get the blaze under control. Friends, family and customers watched as crews continued to work throughout the day.

"For me, it's home away from home," said Brenda Jackson.

Jackson says her heart dropped when she heard the news. Adding, she immediately grabbed her things and headed to the scene. She said it was important she be there to show support to someone who's always supported the neighborhood.

"Bertha is family," she said. "She's not just a bar owner and she's family to a lot of people and I'm sure more would've been here if they could've been."

A terrible situation, but some are grateful this historic part of the neighborhood stands.

"These are some of the last buildings here and I'm sure it's 100 plus years old, so I'm glad it's still here," Johnson said.

Even though Bertha's Place has water and smoke damage, customers say they'll do whatever they can to keep the heart of Treme beating for at least 100 more.

"Trust me, it's not going anywhere," Johnson said. "They're going to clean it up and keep it going. A lot of work needs to be done, but she'll get it done and they'll be open for Mardi Gras."

The abandoned building is set to come down Wednesday, but there's worry, since the fire wall was weakened in the fire that Bertha's Place may collapse with it. Customers are optimistic, hopeful it'll stand strong.

