Bicyclist killed in Lacombe crash

LACOMBE, La. – A man is dead Friday after he was hit by a car while riding his bike, State Police said.

The accident happened about 4:30 p.m. Thursday when the man tried to cross Highway 190 at North Tranquility Road and didn’t stop at a stop sign when he was hit by 60-year-old Pamela Mcginty, police said.

Troopers said the man wasn’t wearing a helmet and was severely injured. He was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans but died a few hours later.

Troopers said as part of the investigation, they blood samples to be analyzed by a crime lab. They added neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected on Mcginty’s part.

The man’s name is being held until his family is notified.

© 2017 WWL-TV