Bill calling for public vote before monument removal heads to House

NEW ORLEANS -- A bill is moving through the Louisiana Legislature that could stop the removal of Confederate monuments in the future.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, the house committee on Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs voted 10-8 to advance the Louisiana Military Memorial Conservation Act to the house for debate.

House Bill 71 would forbid the removal, renaming or alteration of any military monument from any war, including the Civil War, that is situated on public property. The bill was amended to require the support of a majority of voters in a public election before the monument could be removed.

