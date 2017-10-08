Biloxi Harbor fuel and bait shop damaged by Nate

While a majority of residents in Biloxi said they dodged a bullet with Nate, several businesses along the beach suffered considerable damage.

Pat Kuluz runs one of those businesses. He had hoped Hurricane Nate would alter course away from the Mississippi Coast, but that wasn't so.

"Gone, it's gone I had it locked," Pat Kuluz said of a storage cabinet he had near his shop.

When Kuluz came back to his bait and fuel shop on Sunday at the Biloxi Harbor, he saw broken fuel pumps, and debris was strewn all around his building. It was discouraging.

"Save these doors, so we don't lose them," Kuluz said as he picked up the cover of a fuel pump.

However, he has woken up to much worse the morning after a hurricane.

"I don't know how to say it; I guess hope, hope that it wouldn't destroy the building, but it did."

This is Kuluz's third bait and fuel shop. Back in 2005, when Katrina unleashed its fury, he was wiped out of home and business.

"Just a pile of rubble, just the gird was standing up," he said.

He said it was a slow process to rebuild and get back to normal.

"Two or three years I think," he said.

Katrina wasn't the only hurricane to wipe out his business. In 1969, when Kuluz had just graduated college and was working at the shop, Camille blew through Biloxi and also laid waste to his building.

"That was off the building, I kept it as a souvenir in case I had another one," he said as he showed a part Eyewitness News a part of the old building.

This time after Nate, Kuluz won't have to pick up any souvenirs.

"And the house is saved," he said.

Kuluz just has to a lot of clean-up to do, and needs electrical repairs done. For him, that's a good outcome. He plans to be back in business in a few days.

