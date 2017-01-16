CBS

BILOXI, Miss. – The Biloxi City Council on Monday voted 6-0 to rename “Great Americans Day” as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The move came after the city created a firestorm late last week when it posted on social media that “non-emergency municipal offices in Biloxi will be closed on Monday in observance of Great Americans Day.”

The posts have since been deleted, but the controversy remained.

“It’s never too late to correct a mistake,” Biloxi resident Eula Crowell told Eyewitness News after the vote, which happened about 15 minutes before the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade was set to roll through downtown.

While Great Americans Day isn’t a holiday recognized by Mississippi, the city of Biloxi in 1985 passed an ordinance that declared the third Monday as such.

The city posted on its website a history of “Great Americans Day” and said that there was already in place a holiday that honored Robert E. Lee before Martin Luther King Jr. Day was declared a holiday in 1983.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is also celebrated on the third Monday in January.

The city said the change to “Great Americans Day” was meant as a compromise for “conflicting state and federal laws that gave different names to the holiday.”

Councilman Robert Deming III told Eyewitness News it was “an abomination” to call the day anything but Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Bale contributed to this report.

