Bizarre break-in leads to new windows for Irish Channel woman

NEW ORLEANS -- A woman in the Irish Channel is still waiting on a home improvement project she never ordered to be finished.

It was back in October when Amanda Vonderhaar came home to a scene that made her worry.

"Noticed all of this furniture was moved," Vonderhaar said.

She immediately thought someone had burglarized her home. She left and called for help. When Vonderhaar came back, she figured out where the break-in started.

"This was their entry way, and they exited the back door without of course locking it," she said, walking through her back door.

But after a closer inspection of the windows, she found out three of her windows had actually been replaced.

Then when Vonderhaar talked to her neighbors, she found out those windows were actually meant for the home two doors down.

"I remember that night calling my best friend and my parents and saying oh I guess they didn't come," said Julie Thibodeaux.

Thibodeaux lives two units down. She was the one who ordered new windows. She told us after a month of back and forth exchanges with Strong Shield Siding the company sent crews back out. But she said they didn't finish the trim on the windows and didn't install a fourth window.

"Then I had to get another contractor when I was already budgeted for 'X' contractor," Thibodeaux said.

The issue remains frustrating for the neighbors who say they costs add up.

"You know you can only call so many times," Vonderhaar said.

She says she has tried for months to reach Strong Shield Siding about what happened, and because they haven't finished her trim either.

"Most importantly come finish them, so we don't have to spend any money on a product that we never requested," Vonderhaar said.

Eyewitness News tried to contact Strong Shield Siding throughout the day by phone and email but has not yet heard back.

© 2017 WWL-TV