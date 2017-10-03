Blood donations needed for Las Vegas, Puerto Rico

With the three major hurricanes recently, Harvey, Irma and Maria, and the mass shooting in Las Vegas, other communities are turning to the greater New Orleans area for blood donations.

A shipment of blood collected in Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast was sent to Puerto Rico Tuesday, and another batch will be sent on Wednesday.

The local blood center is also on stand by to send blood to Las Vegas if needed.

Because of the need, The Blood Center is asking for people to become regular donors or to help out now to restock local shelves and they are seeing an increase in people who want to help.

"The people have been calling asking, 'How can we donate to help,' because the patients there need regular blood donations too, you know. Blood's only good for 42 days in the refrigerator, our red blood cells, but platelets are only good for five days," said Dr. Tim Peterson, the Medical Director for the blood bank and the blood bank at East Jefferson General Hospital.

