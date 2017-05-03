Body found in storm drain identified as missing man

NEW ORLEANS – A man who was reported missing late last month has been identified as the man whose body was found inside a 7th Ward storm drain earlier this week.

The Coroner’s Office said Joseph Consonery, 22, died of a gunshot wound.

His body was found Sunday evening in a storm drain in the 1700 block of Allen Street, police previously said.

Consonery was last seen about April 17 at his girlfriend’s home in the 4800 block of Touro Street.

He wasn’t seen after that, and his mother could not reach Consonery on his phone, police said.

Police did not say if they suspected foul play in his disappearance.

