Body found in Tangipahoa River believed to be that of girl, 9, swept away by current

INDEPENDENCE, La. -- The search for a 9-year-old girl missing in the Tangipahoa River since the weekend came to a sad end Tuesday morning when the body believed to be hers was found downstream from where she was last seen.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the body was found about 7 a.m., 2 miles south of where Gabrielle McCoy was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Gabrielle and another girl were playing in the Tangipahoa River at the Serenity Sands area when rushing waters swept them away.

The other girl was rescued a short time later.

The body recovered Tuesday morning has been brought to the Tangipahoa Parish coroner's office for positive identification.

