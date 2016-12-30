Body of biker thrown from Causeway pulled from lake

METAIRIE, La. – Rescue workers recovered the body of a motorcycle rider who died after he was hurled from his bike on the Causeway and into Lake Pontchartrain nearly three weeks ago.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office positively identified the remains as those of Marcus Fenner, 35, according to Causeway General Manager Carlton Dufrechou.

Causeway police received a report about 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, of a body in the water East of the northbound span. Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office water-rescue divers retrieved the body about an hour later, about six miles from the south shore.



“This was, unfortunately, a tragic result of reckless driving,” Dufrechou said.



Officials have said Fenner was clocked going 116 mph before the fatal crash.

His bike hit an SUV near the 8-mile mark, at which point he was tossed from it and spilled over the side of the bridge.



Causeway officials closed the span to begin a fruitless search.

Fenners’s family previously told Eyewitness News he moved to the Mandeville area during the summer after 10 years in the Air Force.



His mother had hoped that the lack of a body being found meant her son was able to swim to safety.

