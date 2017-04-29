Body of teen found in Lake Pontchartrain

A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office boat searches for the missing body of an unidentified teenager who police believe drowned.

MANDEVILLE, La. -- The body of a teenager has been found in Lake Pontchartrain west of the Causeway Bridge, off of Lewisburg, according to the Mandeville Police.

A spokesman said the unidentified teenager jumped into the lake from the fishing pier at Sunset Point after strong winds blew his hat into the water.

Police say he was about 30 yards off the end of the fishing pier when he sunk beneath the surface and was not seen coming back up.

A US Coast Guard helicopter searches Lake Pontchartrain for any sign of a missing teenager.

Police were able to rescue an adult male clinging to an ice chest, who jumped into the rough water in an attempt to save the teenager.

Search teams with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office and US Coast Guard participated in the search.

