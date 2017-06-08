Bogalusa woman killed in LA-21 crash

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock, Custom)

BOGALUSA -- A woman died after a tractor-trailer crashed into her car on LA 21 Thursday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, 31-year-old Jacquelyn Nicole Edwards was attempting to make a U-turn when the tractor trailer crashed into the side of her car.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on June 8. Police say Edwards pulled onto the right shoulder, but as she attempted to make a U-turn a tractor trailer driven by 50-year-old Carnell Williams Jr. crashed into the side of her vehicle.

Despite wearing a seatbelt, police say Edwards died from her injuries. Williams was not injured in the crash.

Authorities do not suspect impairment on the part of either driver, but routine toxicology tests are pending. Williams submitted to a breath test, which showed no alcohol in his system.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed against Williams.

