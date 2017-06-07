Bogalusa man arrested for allegedly selling heroin

WASHINGTON PARISH – Police arrested a Bogalusa man they say was selling heroin out of his home.

Jashma Lavar Crumedy, 28, was booked with distribution of Schedule I drugs, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and being a fugitive from another jurisdiction. He is being held without bond.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents surveying Crumedy’s home saw him conduct a drug deal Wednesday morning. Crumedy surrendered when agents confronted him at his home.

Investigators discovered a small amount of heroin, plastic baggies used to package drugs for sale and $193 in cash while searching Crumedy’s vehicle. Officers say they also found an additional $2,200 in cash hidden in a sock inside the home.

Authorities believe the cash is from illegal drug sales and is Crumedy’s only source of income because he is unemployed.

The sheriff’s office says Crumedy has been arrested six times before for various drug and traffic charges. He spent four months in jail for his latest arrest in 2014 after he was charged with manufacturing schedule III drugs. He was released after posting $50,000 bond.

© 2017 WWL-TV