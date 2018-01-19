NEW ORLEANS - Matt Alleman, owner of Capdeville, says the restaurant has been fairly empty all week.

"We can't use ice so we order ice and have it delivered. We can't use tap water so we have to buy water from local grocers," said Alleman.

He says the freezing temperatures this week are affecting business. So far, Capdeville has only been open two full days this week.

"The building has been pretty empty for the last couple days so that's affecting revenue for the business and I also have employees that come in and depend on cash tips everyday," said Alleman. "In all, it's just been much more stressful this week."

The cold weather created icy conditions on the roads. Earlier this week, city leaders were encouraging people to stay off the roads. Right now, there's a boil water advisory and low water pressure in New Orleans. Alleman says employees at Capdeville are making it work but business is slow.

"It's not even check to check for a lot of servers; it's day to day because they go home with cash everyday," said Alleman.



"Everyone this week is like, 'the struggle is real.' People were trying to pick up shifts this week but then those shifts were canceled so we just give up on this week," Giana Chauppette, bartender, said.

While some businesses are having a slow week, others are doing okay.

"It's relatively simple because it's not the first time around," said Tony Lott, director of operations at Felix's Oyster House.

But that doesn't mean it's not still frustrating for residents, workers and visitors.

"Certain things that we expect from city infrastructure (is) not there for us and, absolutely, it can be a frustrating process for sure because we love New Orleans but it definitely starts to wear on you for sure," said Alleman.

