Boil water advisory lifted for East bank, Lower 9th; still in effect for N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board announced on Friday that the boil water advisory has been lifted for the East bank of New Orleans and Lower Ninth Ward, however a boil water advisory still remains in effect for New Orleans East, Venetian Isle, Lake Katherine and Irish Bayou.



According to the Sewerage and Water Board although the boil water advisory has been lifted, water pressure still remains low in the city. Officials say it is still important for residents to conserve water.

Sewerage and Water Board interim director Marcie Edwards says that she hopes to have the boil water advisory lifted in New Orleans East at some point this weekend.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WWL-TV