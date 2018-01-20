Boil water advisory lifted for East bank of Orleans, Lower 9th; still in effect for N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board announced on Friday that the boil water advisory has been lifted for the East bank of Orleans Parish west of the Industrial Canal and the Lower Ninth Ward, however a boil water advisory still remains in effect for New Orleans East, Venetian Isles, Lake Catherine and Irish Bayou.



MORE: Water status: parish by parish



According to the Sewerage and Water Board although the boil water advisory has been lifted, water pressure still remains below normal levels in the city. Officials say it is still important for residents to conserve water.

“We need to spread out that impact to the system as it is recovering that’s why the conservation method is extremely important,” Sewerage and Water Board interim director Marcie Edwards said.

Edwards says that she hopes to have the boil water advisory lifted in New Orleans East at some point this weekend once the samples have come back with clean results.

Edwards added that crews are still collecting information on the city's water system.



“We want to make sure New Orleans drinking water is safe for everybody,” she said.

The S&WB urges residents to continue to inspect their property as equipment is still thawing and more leaks will most likely occur.



© 2018 WWL-TV