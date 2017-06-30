Bond hearing underway for suspects in violent French Quarter mugging

NEW ORLEANS -- Bond has been set for the four men arrested in connection with a violent mugging last weekend of two Boston-area men in town for a religious conference.



Dejuan Paul, who police have said was the man responsible for leaving one victim in critical condition, had his bail set at $255,000. Prosecutors had sought a bail of $350,000 for him.



At the same hearing, it was revealed that victim is out of the Intensive Care Unit after being there since he was knocked unconscious.



Joshua Simmons, who is alleged to have been at the mugging but not striking anyone, had his bond set at $75,000.



Court was recessed briefly before Nicholas Pogozelski and Rashaad Piper had their bonds set.



Each man was booked on a count of second-degree robbery and were held without bond until Friday’s hearing. Dejuan was also booked on a drug charge after his robbery arrest and outstanding warrant from Texas.



The four are accused of mugging James Curran and Tim Byrne about 9 p.m. last Saturday as they walked to catch a streetcar back to their Convention Center Boulevard hotel.



Prosecutors said Byrne was healing better after being released from the ICU. A statement from the Unitarian Universalist Association, for which he and Curran work as information-technology specialists, said doctors are “cautiously optimistic” about his prognosis.



Dejuan surrendered to police Monday with the help of his pastor. Simmons also surrendered to police.



Piper was picked up when police spotted him hanging out in the 800 block of Conti Street. Pogozelski, meanwhile, was arrested at the Tchoupitoulas Street Walmart after a Crimestoppers tip sent them there.

