Bond's chase through New Orleans' bayous turns 44

NEW ORLEANS – Tuesday, June 27, marks the 44th anniversary of the release of the 1973 James Bond film “Live and Let Die.”

The movie, which was the first Bond movie to star Roger Moore, was set in New Orleans and included scenes shot in many areas across the metro area.

In the famous boat chase scene, Bond is pursued by Sheriff J.W. Pepper (played by Clifton James) and Louisiana State Police through the Irish Bayou area.

Other shooting locations included various parts of the French Quarter, Lake Pontchartrain, Lakefront Airport and the Slidell Harbor boatyard.

The movie’s estimated budget was set at $7 million dollars and made an estimated gross of more than $35 million in the United States.

