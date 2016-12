(Photo: Duhe, Lester)

GRAMERCY, La. -- Many are built as wooden works of art, depicting things like crawfish and fleur-de-lis.

But the goal is to set them ablaze on Christmas Eve, creating bonfires along the Mississippi River levee to light the way for Papa Noel.

Reporter Wynton Yates checked out the beloved tradition on this Christmas Eve.

(© 2016 WWL)