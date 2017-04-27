NEW ORLEANS -- Not everyone is excited about repaving and construction taking place on Bourbon Street.

While tourists said the construction won't get in the way of the party, employees on Bourbon say the project is getting in the way of work.



Construction began this week on a multimillion dollar project to repave and fix drainage issues on Bourbon Street.

Chad Taylor works on Bourbon and has been navigating around the project. He thinks the construction could make this weekend more chaotic than usual.

"What’s going to happen during Jazz Fest?" he asked.

Taylor said the French Quarter is in need of repairs, he thinks the city could have picked a better time to start the project.



"I think they should do it on another time,” Taylor said. “Because all the festivals coming up."

Taylor said the project is making Bourbon too crowded.

"There's no space,” Taylor said. “The whole of Bourbon Street is going to be closed for three blocks. We have no space.”

Those here for the first time, like visitor Jason Smith, said they don’t mind at all.



"I'm in the business of construction so I think what they're doing is a positive thing for the city and if people can overcome it, it will be a great thing in the long run,” Smith said.

Love it or hate it, the construction project will be here for the rest of the year. Keep that in mind if you're planning to drive or walk near the area, but don't let it stop you from having a good time.

Crews will be working six days a week from 8 a.m. to sunset. They will stop work during big French Quarter events like Southern Decadence.





