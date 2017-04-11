Bourbon Street repairs put spotlight on French Quarter drainage issues

NEW ORLEANS: Dusk falls over Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS - A part of the street that's helped define the Crescent City is undergoing a major change.

The City of New Orleans has announced a $6 million project to re-pave and fix Bourbon Street's drainage issues.

"I think it's great, I think we just got to be patient with it," said one visitor on Bourbon Street.

For many, it's a welcomed plan. For others, it highlights a bigger problem through the rest of the French Quarter and everywhere else.

"We like to call this our fountain," said John Matassa Jr., owner of Matassa's Delicatessen.

Matassa has been telling tourists that the leaking hydrant in front of his store near St. Phillips and Dauphine is actually an art installation.

"It's been like this for 6 months," said Matassa.

Still, it's not art, Matassa has been in contact with the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans trying to get them to plug the problem.

"They were here for hours, and they just said there's a cracked pipe under the concrete which doesn't make sense because if there was a cracked pipe, you figure the water wouldn't come up."

Besides this leak, Matassa said there is another one in the back of his building which causes low water pressure for the residences upstairs.

WWL-TV asked the Water Board, and the City about the issue and they said they needed more time to look into it and fix it. Besides immediate problems, there is a $2.4 billion plan to fix damaged infrastructure across New Orleans over the next eight years.

Officials recommend that residents look up to see what repairs are scheduled through http://roadwork.nola.gov/home/.

We checked Matassa's address, but the last work ordered started and ended in 2012. Matassa said crews have been working on the hydrant, as they have with hundreds of other issues across the city. Still, it all takes time to fix infrastructure that in some cases hasn't seen improvements in decades.

In the meantime, Matassa has to continue and wait.

