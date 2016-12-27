Bourbon Street to be pedestrian mall for New Year's weekend

(Photo by Patrick Semansky/Getty Images) (Photo: Pat Semansky, Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says that to ensure that truck-driving terrorists cannot get to the city's biggest New Year's crowds, much of Bourbon Street will be pedestrian-only.



He says trucks will block intersections from New Year's Eve through the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2.



Landrieu says the city also will bring light towers, security towers and many temporary security cameras in the French Quarter and some other areas.



The mayor says police, state troopers and federal agents will watch for weapons in the area.



A shooting on Bourbon Street killed one and wounded nine a month ago.



The head of the FBI's New Orleans office, Jeffrey Sallet, says there are not currently any credible terror threats in Louisiana. He and Landrieu say the actions are precautions.

