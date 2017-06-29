Brain-eating amoeba found in Terrebonne Parish water system

A brain-eating amoeba has been found in a Terrebonne Parish water system.

Michael Sobert, general manager of Consolidated Waterworks District No. 1, said the state Department of Health found Naegleria Fowleri in the water system. Tests were performed June 20 and results came back today.

“We would caution the public to refrain from allowing water to enter their nasal passages,” Sobert said in a statement posted on the parish government’s Facebook page. “The water is safe to drink.”

The amoeba was found in a sample taken from a fire hydrant on Island Road, the same location that tested positive for the amoeba two years ago.

The Department of Health said the amoeba, which naturally occurs in freshwater, was found in the Schriever water system.

Officials have changed disinfectants to treat the problem, Sobert said.

Residents can visiti www.tpcw.org for more information.

