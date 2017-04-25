Breaux Bridge man dead despite son's attempt to save him during fire

BREAUX BRIDGE – One man is dead after being trapped by a fire at a workshop Saturday.

Richard Ducote, 57, died of smoke inhalation, said a preliminary report by the St. Martin Parish coroner.

Crews found Ducote’s body while responding to a fire at 1715 Mills Highway, officials said. They added Ducote’s son tried to save him, but flames and smoke prevented him.

The workshop was completely collapsed by the fire, and investigators have yet to determine the cause.

