Brother Virgil Harris, former Cor Jesu band director, dead at 88

Brother Virgil Harris

NEW ORLEANS – Brother Virgil Harris, former band director at Cor Jesu High School in Gentilly who later served as development director at Hope House, died Dec. 26 in Baton Rouge. He was 88.

Even after semi-retirement, he continued a life of music education that began six decades earlier.

Born Carl Irwin Harris, the New Orleans native with a gravelly but soft voice joined the Brothers of the Sacred Heart in 1944. The order operated St. Aloysius High School on the edge of the French Quarter and Cor Jesu, which merged in 1969 to form Brother Martin High School.

Brother Virgil graduated magna cum laude from Loyola University with a degree in secondary education and English. An accomplished flute, clarinet and saxophone player while a student at St. Aloysius, he later earned a master’s degree from LSU in music education.

He began his education career at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, also run by the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, and for nine years served as band director there and taught English and Latin. His students dubbed him “Little Caesar.”

Brother Virgil moved back to New Orleans and the still-new Cor Jesu campus in 1967 where he directed the Kingsmen Marching Band and continued with the Brother Martin Crusader Band after that school opened in 1969. He also taught music in middle schools across the Archdiocese of New Orleans for 13 years.

In addition, he spent 17 years working with the city’s poor as development director at Hope House even as he continued to teach private and small group music lessons at Brother Martin.

Never one to rest, Brother Virgil began a music program at Bishop Perry Middle School in 2000. After semi-retiring in 2004, he worked as an assistant music teacher at St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis and McGill-Toolen High School in Mobile, both operated by the Brothers of the Sacred Heart, until failing health forced him to retire fully.

Outside of the classroom, Brother Virgil enjoyed weekly fishing trips and was known to return with an ice chest of trout and redfish that he shared with the poor with whom he worked.

He is survived by his brother George Harris and his wife, his sister Marie Louise Harris, two nieces and a nephew.

A funeral Mass will be said 3 p.m. Jan. 3 at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis. He will be buried in the Brothers of the Sacred Heart Cemetery, also in Bay St. Louis.