Brothers named as suspects in N.O. East attempted murder

NEW ORLEANS – Two brothers are accused of trying to kill a man during a shooting in New Orleans East in May.

Police said they are looking for Adonis “Shaddy” Dudley, 41, who they believe shot a man May 19 three times at the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street.

Detectives say Adonis’ brother, 31-year-old Donald Dudley, drove to the scene before the shooting to bring his brother a gun. After the shooting, police said Adonis supposedly gave Donald the gun back. That’s when Donald fled the scene in a white Mustang, police said.

Police arrested Donald Dudley on June 5, and charged him with principal to attempted second-degree murder.

Officials said Adonis Dudley should be considered armed and dangerous. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest, and plan to charge his with attempted second-degree murder.

Anyone with information on Dudley or this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

