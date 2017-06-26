Brothers sentenced to life in prison for Marrero murder

GRETNA, La. – Two brothers will spend the rest of their lives in jail for murdering a Marrero man in 2013.

Kevin Hicks, 28, and Kevias Hicks, 26 were convicted June 2 of second-degree murder. Tommie “Tucker” Molette, 24, was also convicted in the case.

Judge Stephen Enright of the 24th Judicial District handed down the sentence Monday morning.

The men went 20-year-old Deshon Evans’ home in October 2013, where they killed him and shot his 19-year-old friend, authorities have said.

Kevias Hicks was also was also found guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder in a shooting that injured a woman and her 2-year-old son in July 2013.

Officials said the toddler and his mother were walking outside a Marrero apartment complex when they were shot. The child was hit in the chest, but both survived.

Authorities said that shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the Hicks brothers and the child’s father.

