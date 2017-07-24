BRPD chief resigns

Carl Dabadie (Photo: WBRZ-TV)

BATON ROUGE -- Police Chief Carl Dabadie has resigned, WBRZ-TV reported.

Dabadie, who led the Baton Rouge Police Department through the Alton Sterling shooting and protests, submitted his resignation letter Monday, the station reported, and noted it would be his last day.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome had been looking to hire a new chief since she took office last year.

