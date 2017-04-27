Bus driver shares dangers of passing around school bus

A school bus is seen during a safety event for children at Trailside Middle School, in Ashburn, Virginia on August 25, 2015. (Photo: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS -- After a student was hit by a vehicle driving around a school bus Thursday morning, a bus driver says there are far too many impatient drivers.

"So these are the stop signs they're equipped with flashing lights on both sides," Holly Revels pointed out of the equipment used to stop cars from passing school busses.

Revels was a former school bus driver for seven years on the Northshore. She tells us Thursday's accident is yet another reminder of how nervous drivers have made her feel when she drove kids.

"They're in a rush to go wherever they are with disregard for children safety," said Revels.

A year and a half ago, she switched to driving a bus for her own company, A Luxury Transportation in Mandeville. However, she feels just as passionate about spreading awareness for safety.

"So if a car is behind you whether it's a two-lane highway or one way highway cause it happens, they try to pass you even if it's a two-way street, and the child is coming across this way and the vehicle comes around your bus and doesn't see the child until the last minute," she explained.

Revels said drivers were so used to driving around the bus she adopted a new habit to keep drivers from pass around.

"Adapt the habit of blocking the road," she suggests.

According to the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transporation, about 80,000 cars would illegally pass busses a day. As part of their survey, they asked 100,000 drivers in 26 states to record illegal passes in one day.

"I'm sure the majority of the community has had a child, or grandchild on a school bus so if they could that into consideration that it could be their child exiting that school bus that someone could potentially run over," Revels said.

She added on average it only takes about two to three minutes for a bus driver to drop off students before the bus takes off again.



