Business owner frustrated about demolition delay

NEW ORLEANS - The vacant building that caught fire last week next to Bertha's Place in Treme did not come down on Wednesday.

It was scheduled to be demolished on Wednesday but it has now been pushed back to Thursday. The building is right next door to Bertha’s Place and damage from the fire shut the bar down. The doors at Bertha’s Place have been closed since Friday and that’s a big problem for the owner.

"It takes money to survive and spending money and none coming in is not going to work and I’m frustrated about it," owner Bertha Bradley said.

She says this is especially frustrating with Mardi Gras just days away, which is a huge money maker for the popular hangout.

"We only had like eight days to try to get in this building to get back open before Mardi Gras," Bradley said. "If we don’t make any money during Mardi Gras then we’re lost. We have not made a dime.”

As of Wednesday, the burned building is a safety hazard so no one can go inside Bertha’s Place. Bertha says she has adjusters and insurance representatives trying to meet with her but until the burned building next door is knocked down, her hands are tied.

Press Secretary for the City of New Orleans, Craig Belden, issued the following statement:

"In order to ensure public and operational safety, the City’s contractor required an additional day of preparation to deploy the right sized equipment to the site, install adequate bracing, and make sure other logistical tools are in place to manage onsite operations during the demolition activity. As such, the demolition will take place tomorrow, February 1."

Bretha says every day the building is not demolished matters.

"You know this building is going to fall. You know it’s a hazard. You knew it was going to come down today. Everything should’ve been done in advance and I’m just sick of it," said Bertha. "I’m emotional because I’m tired."



