As the RTA street car construction project continues on Canal Boulevard, residents nearby are feeling the impact.

Since part of Canal Boulevard is closed, neighbors at the end of Conti Street say their quiet street has become a busy road.

"We've become a high density, high vehicular traffic nightmare," resident Valerie Turgeon said.

Turgeon isn't the only one on her street with concerns.

"It's just congested and way too much traffic than this street was ever meant to handle," resident Amanda Bennett said.

Neighbors noticed since construction began on the Canal Boulevard streetcar line, cars, trucks and construction crews are using Conti Street as a detour. Residents have even put cones in the trees to discourage drivers in larger trucks from coming down the street.

"It's been crazy and dangerous and really disruptive of quality of life in this neighborhood," Bennett said.

RTA officials say the project is on time and on schedule. They also say they've been in constant contact with neighbors on Conti Street about the issue and have installed visible signage in multiple residential areas to discourage drivers from using those streets as a detour.

RTA has also stationed police along the street during rush hour. Officials say the project is half way done and should be finished by the end of November.

Businesses like The Bulldog say they have also have felt in impact from the construction.

© 2017 WWL-TV