NEW ORLEANS – In front of a room full of potential voters, New Orleans mayoral candidates LaToya Cantrell and Michael Bagneris were put on the hot seat.

It wasn’t a debate, but an open forum hosted by Indivisible NOLA. Each candidate answered different questions about subjects that voters say matter most.

Organizers say the point of today’s event was engagement and the deep dive into things New Orleans residents care about. Topics included living wages, education and criminal justice reform.

“Of course crime is an important one,” one resident said. “I’m also concerned about our city’s longstanding sustainability.”

Candidate Desiree Charbonnet was supposed to attend but had to cancel due to a scheduling conflict.

“I want to make sure whoever I vote for that I understand what they represent and if they reflect my values for our city,” one voter said.

