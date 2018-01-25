Candlelight vigil set for closing Slidell Target

CHICAGO - JULY 18: A sign is seen on the exterior of a Target store July, 18, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo: Scott Olson, Custom)

SLIDELL, LA. - Nearly a hundred Facebook users say they will attend a candlelight vigil next week for the Slidell Target store that is set to close.

Target is set to close its Slidell location on Airport Road on Feb. 3. The move, announced in November, was met with sadness in the community.

“It’s just a store, but it’s our store that we go to as a family,” one shopper told Eyewitness News’ Jade Cunningham.

"We have a rigorous process in place to evaluate the performance of every store on an annual basis, closing or relocating underperforming locations as needed," Target spokesperson Erin Conroy said. "Typically, a store is closed as a result of seeing several years of decreasing profitability. This decision was not made lightly."

Nearly 100 die-hard Target fans say they plan to attend a vigil for the store on its closing day. Another 430 Facebook users say they are interested in the event.

In the event’s official Facebook event listing, users shared funny memes as well as sentimental photos allegedly taken inside the store.

“I believed you were the one Target, you were suppose to be the one whom I’ll spend the rest of my days with,” Facebook user Chase McGee wrote.

The event was created days after a joke candlelight vigil for an Alabama Taco Bell went viral. The loss of the store, which was destroyed by a fire on Jan. 17, hit close to home. More than one hundred people showed up to the charred store this weekend to honor it. The crowd brought Taco Bell products and candles and milled about in a nearby parking lot.

