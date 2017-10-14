Cantrell, Charbonnet to meet in runoff for N.O. mayor

NEW ORLEANS -- LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet will meet in a runoff for New Orleans mayor, WWL-TV has projected.

Cantrell walked away with 32,025 votes, or 39 percent of all ballots cast. Charbonnet netted 25,028 votes 30 percent of all ballots cast.

Whoever is elected during the Nov. 18 runoff will be the first female mayor in the city's 300-year history.

WWL-TV political analyst Clancy DuBos said that during speeches after results showed a runoff, a populist voice -- that of Cantrell -- was pitted against the political establishment, that of Charbonnet.

"Our city is going to look even better and brighter because we have always been for and about the people," Cantrell told her supporters at the New Orleans Jazz Market in Central City. "This is the people’s campaign."

She said she was not worried about being the "first of anything," referring to the fact that she or Charbonnet will be the city's first female mayor. Instead, she said, she is running to be "the best mayor for the city."

"Our campaign will continue to be rooted in the work, the foundation that has been laid," Cantrell said, "delivering results we know our people need.”

Charbonnet, meanwhile, delivered a speech to her supporters at the Hilton Riverside in which she said she was "attacked by the old guard, enemies of change."

While she said fighting crime will be her priority if elected, she also said she will work to diversify the city's economy, as well as making sure basic services are provided.

“I envision a city where at night the lights are on and when it rains the pumps are working and you’re riding on smooth streets -- finally,” she said.

Neither Cantrell or Charbonnet had spoken to each other late Saturday night as the final votes were being counted.

Retired Judge Michael Bagneris, who often polled third during his second campaign for mayor, said he had spoken to both women and wished them luck.

"It was quite a journey," he said. "And the journey comes to an end for me on tonight."

He secured 15,405 votes, or 19 percent.

In other races:

- State Rep. Helena Moreno won the New Orleans City Council Division 1 seat.

- Jason Williams won a second term as New Orleans City Council Division 2 councilman.

- Joe Giarrusso III won the New Orleans City Council District A race.

- Jay Banks will be in a runoff with Seth Bloom for the New Orleans City Council District B seat.

- Kristin Palmer eeked out a victory over Nadine Ramsey with 112 votes to take back the New Orleans City Council District C seat she gave up four years ago to spen more time with her children.

- Jared Brossett won a second term as New Orleans City Council District D councilman.

- Incumbent James Gray will be in a runoff with Cyndi Nguyen for the New Orleans City Council District E seat.

- Dominick Impastato has won the race for Jefferson Parish Council District 4.

