(Photo: MICHAEL TERRANOVA, copyright Michael Terranova)

NEW ORLEANS – As campaigning for the fall mayoral election begins, LaToya Cantrell will forgo the traditional press conference to formally announce her candidacy and debut her platforms.

Instead, the District B councilwoman will host “LaToya Listens” events in neighborhoods across the city. Those will begin in June.

“You need to meet the people where they are, and that’s in our neighborhoods,” Cantrell said Monday in a prepared statement. “I’m not interested in a lot of fanfare. I want to listen to our people and find out what they need so everyone in New Orleans can reach their full potential.”

Cantrell is one of four people who’ve said they will seek to replace Mayor Mitch Landrieu, who is term-limited.

Other candidates are former Civil Court Judge Michael Bagneris, former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet and businessman Frank Scurlock.

Cantrell also announced her campaign leadership team, which includes: Bob Tucker, campaign chairman; Marilyn Wood, campaign manager; Andrea McNeil, deputy campaign manager; Bill Rouselle, chief strategist; David Winkler-Schmit, communications director; Silas Lee, research and polling; Jessica Montgomery, field director; Andrew Sullivan, general consultant; Ryan West, finance director.

Cantrell was born in Los Angeles and came to New Orleans to attend college at Xavier University in the early '90s. A neighborhood activist in Broadmoor, she was elected to the City Council in 2012.

Qualifying for the Oct. 14 election is July 12-14.

© 2017 WWL-TV