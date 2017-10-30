Car chase from Bonnet Carre Spillway ends in New Orleans

Police lights.

NEW ORLEANS -- A high-speed chase ended peacefully in New Orleans Monday morning after state police tried to stop a car near the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

The chase ended near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Agriculture Street around 8:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses on the scene say two teenagers were taken out of the car and at least one of them was arrested.

The car had a New Hampshire license plate.

State Police are processing the scene and were towing away the vehicle as of 9 a.m. No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will continue to update this story as it new information becomes available.

