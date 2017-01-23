Cassidy offers Obamacare replacement that repeals mandates

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (Photo: WWL)

U.S. Sen. of Louisiana was among four Republican senators to introduce a comprehensive replacement plan for the , also known as Obamacare, Monday.

The other senators to introduce the bill, called the Patient Freedom Act of 2017, were , R-Maine, , R-West Virginia, and , R-Georgia, according to a press release from Cassidy's office.

Key components of the bill include repealing federal mandates considered "burdensome," such as the individual and employer mandates, while keeping including prohibitions on annual and lifetime limits, prohibition of pre-existing condition exclusions, and prohibitions on discrimination, according to the bill's one pager.

Under the bill, health care would be returned to the states, which would have a choice of three options: the re-implementation of the ACA, choosing a new, market-based alternative, or the ability to create an alternative solution without federal assistance.

“We have been stressing the importance of making sure we have a replacement plan ready to go with the repeal of Obamacare, in order to ensure that no one sees a gap in their health care coverage," Cassidy said in a statement. "With the introduction of the Patient Freedom Act of 2017, I believe we now have that plan.

"President (Donald) Trump has said that he wants to have health care coverage for all under the replacement plan. The Patient Freedom Act does this and more.”

USA Today