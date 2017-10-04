Cat shot, killed outside animal rescue

An Uptown woman says she never has had any complaints over the years she's been rescuing and caring for animals.

That's why she can't understand why anyone would shoot and kill them.

It's captured on camera, but help is needed to identify who did it.

It was supposed to be a special day for Zeus' Place, a daycare and rescue for animals Uptown on Freret Street. Monsignor Christopher Nalty joined the group in recognition of St. Francis Assisi's Feast Day to bless the pets. However, for owner Michelle Ingram, the celebration was marred by a heinous act just hours before.

"My blood went cold. I got goose bumps," Ingram said when she watched the video.

At 4:25 a.m. Wednesday, her surveillance cameras caught someone driving slowly by, at least six times. The car was stopping and waiting by her colony of rescued outside cats. Then a gun points out of the driver's window and shoots "Blackie."



"For someone just to be hunting domesticated animals in the middle of New Orleans, is just insane," said a heartbroken Ingram.



"I've never witnessed anything like this or had any experience with anything like this," said D. Michael Graham, a veterinarian at Metairie Small Animal Hospital.

Dr. Graham says "Blackie" was first in a coma before he died. He will turn over the X-rays showing the pellets or bullet fragments in the animal's skull to NOPD. Police and homeowners are hoping to get the license plate of the old model, silver, four-door car with its back passenger window broken out and covered by a garbage bag.



"I'm just completely shocked by this level of violence," said Ingram.



Michelle saves and adopts countless animals that live in Zeus' Place. She also feeds and pays for medical care, micro chipping and spaying and neutering of the entire feral, outdoor colony so they won't contribute to more overpopulation. But she hasn't seen the rest of them Wednesday. While searching for the six other cats, she has to pass the blood stained sidewalk and worries the others were shot off camera.

She told Eyewitness News that a neighbor found blood on her porch and believes two other cats were shot.



"There's just a total disregard for life right now, and we need to come together and stop the hatred and stop the violence," she said.

If you recognize the car or have more video, call Crimestoppers at 504- 822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV