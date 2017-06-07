WWL
Causeway toll collector accused of stealing toll money

Causeway toll collector accused of stealing money

June 07, 2017

MANDEVILLE – A Lake Pontchartrain Causeway toll collector is being accused of stealing $4,400 in toll money.

The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission investigated after the money collected did not match the number of cars traveling on the bridge. Investigators traced the money back to one toll collector by watching surveillance video.

The name of the employee has not been released, but authorities have been contacted to pursue charges. 

