CC's Coffee House to triple locations across Louisiana

Courtesy: Gannett Louisiana

CC's Coffee House could be opening a location near you thanks to an aggressive growth plan.

The Louisiana company plans to have 50 locations by the end of the year and triple the size of the company in three to five years.

The 2013 split of CC's Coffee House from parent company Community Coffee served as a catalyst for growth.

"It was time," said CC's CEO Celton Hayden Jr. "We had learned all we needed to know about the business, and the industry continues to grow. We have a great concept and we're highly sought after as a franchising, licensing opportunity. The timing was right."

There are currently 33 locations of CC's Coffee House. The majority are in the New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette markets.

Initial expansion will focus on increasing the presence in south Louisiana through a mix of corporate and licensed locations, which operate similarly to franchises.

Mark Verges, director of licensing expansion, offers insight on the growth plan.

"I call it a fortress strategy, where you continually strengthen a position," Verges said. "For CC's Coffee House — a Louisiana brand, a Southern brand — initial strategy is conservative and smart growth within your markets. So we're starting with the development of the existing markets."

CC's recently opened shops in Lake Charles, Monroe, Gretna, Harahan and New Orleans.

Three locations — in Youngsville, Carencro and Alexandria — are set to open in the next two weeks. Store openings in Covington, Houma and Port Allen aren't far behind.

New locations in Lafayette, , Lake Charles, Morgan City, Thibodaux, Covington, Pineville and Shreveport are expected to open by the end of the year.

The company plans to expand into neighboring states in the next few years.

"We're looking for new, qualified licensees in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama," Hayden said. "We'll take opportunities for expansion farther than that, but it has to make sense for us, our brand and our partners. We will consider operations far and wide nationally. We just want to control it so we have the most reasonable amount of success."

But the company might have been too ambitious in the beginning, opening more than two dozen locations in just a few years.

Hayden joined the CC's team as a store manager in 2001 at a location in the Dallas market that no longer exists. His store wasn't the only CC's location outside of Louisiana to shutter in the early 2000s.

"Our former parent company (Community Coffee) was just beginning to take root," Hayden said. "There wasn't a deep and rich understanding of what our brand of coffee and service meant to those markets. We improved over time, but not to the level we felt created sustainable operations. You can be too early sometimes."

This time around, the growth plan is a bit more focused.

"South Louisiana is a legacy market for us. It gave us our shot. It got us started," Hayden said. "And we know there's still ample opportunity for more growth in this area. But we also know that people embrace our brand young — as teenagers in high school and students in college — and can continue to enjoy CC's in their careers if they stay here in our communities. But if they move, we recognize that CC's is a brand that can go with them."

