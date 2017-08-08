Cedric Grant announces retirement from S&WB

Cedric Grant

NEW ORLEANS -- Sewerage & Water Board Executive Director Cedric Grant, who came under fire in recent days after he blamed two weekend flood events on global warming, announced Tuesday he will retire this fall.

He said that information he learned in the last day indicated that some parts of the drainage system did not work as designed. "It contradicts information that I was given to provide to the public. Our staff was not forthright, which is unacceptable."

On Monday, S&WB officials first said seven of the 121 pumps were not working. They later said eight were offline.

"Rather than be a distraction to the hard work of fixing the system, earlier today, I notified the mayor of my retirement later this fall," he wrote in a prepared statement. "It is also clear to me that there are additional personnel actions that are needed to restore confidence in this organization. I look forward to helping our Mayor, this Council and the Board identify what specifically needs to be done to rebuild this organization and our critical infrastructure."

