Charbonnet picks up Orleans Republicans' endorsement for mayor

NEW ORLEANS -- Mayoral candidate Desiree Charbonnet has picked up the endorsement of the Orleans Parish Republican Executive Committee.

The group announced its endorsements Thursday following a two-day forum.

The committee also endorsed:

- Neil Riser, state treasurer

- Helena Moreno, Division 1 Councilmember At-Large

- Jason Williams, Division 2 Councilmember At-Large

- Joe Giarrusso, Councilmember District A

- Seth Bloom, Councilmember District B

- Kristin Palmer, Councilmember District C

- Jared Brossett, Councilmember District D

- Cyndi Nguyen, Councilmember District E

- Erroll Williams, assessor

- Jeffrey Rouse, coroner

- Omar Mason, judge, Civil District Court Division J

- Tiffany Chase and Tracey Flemings Davillier (dual endorsement), judge, Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals

Williams automatically won another term when the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday announced it upheld the disqualification of Anthony Brown, his lone candidate, who did not file his state taxes for the past two years.

